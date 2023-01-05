New owners of Hendersonville staple McFarlan Bakery take reins, promise to keep tradition

By Stephanie Santostasi

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A staple along Main Street in Hendersonville is now under new ownership.

The longtime owners of McFarlan Bakery recently retired after almost 30 years.

Just before Christmas, they sold the business to Clint DeWitt and his wife, Meghan.

DeWitt has spent the past few years already working at the bakery.

“I started as the mixer here — so making all the doughs, batters, icing, frostings — and every once in a while, I would cover for the previous owners when they went out of town, and it just kind of morphed into knowing a lot of the ins and the outs of the business,” DeWitt told News 13 on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The bake shop has been in business since 1930.

Because of that, DeWitt says he knows how big a responsibility it is owning this downtown favorite.

“It is a lot of pressure. The nice thing is that, as the mixer, I’ve kind of been the first stop in making all of these recipes for the last little while, and so I still have that notebook that has been compiled over the last 93 years, and I know how to do all of them. A lot of them by memory now,” DeWitt added. “So, as long as we keep doing what we’re doing, I think it’ll be okay.”

He told News 13 that customers can expect most things to remain the same inside the bake shop.

“We are looking to change a few things but that would really just be working with our local agricultural scene and bringing in more local and seasonal ingredients, and also bringing back some of the old recipes especially as we near our centennial in a couple years,” DeWitt said.

The bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

