16-year-old stabbed during fight at Yonkers High School, police say

YONKERS, New York (WCBS) — A 16-year-old student was stabbed Friday inside Yonkers Middle High School.

Police said a fight began around 8:30 a.m. inside a second-floor bathroom on the high school side of the campus, and then spilled out into a common area.

The 16-year-old was punched, kicked and eventually stabbed by two 17-year-old students.

Police said school safety officers were nearby and intervened almost immediately.

“He has stab wounds to his extremities and he also has two stab wounds to his torso. The victim left here to go to a local area trauma center, he left here in stable condition. We do not believe that the injuries are life threatening,” Yonkers Police Lt. Dean Politopoulos said. “School security immediately stopped the fight. They were on scene within seconds. We do have the two suspects in Yonkers Police custody.”

It was a frightening situation for local families, who got text messages from students. A number of parents pulled their kids out of school for the rest of the day.

“It was tense, very tense. And the students were kind of taken aback, because we weren’t expecting that to happen,” student Isabella Caminero said.

“It’s very stressful to send your kids into school nowadays. So they need to worry more about what’s going on,” said parent Emmy Caminero.

A school nurse came to the aid of the 16-year-old before he was taken to Westchester Medical Center. A source said he was treated there by surgeons and is expected to survive.

Police said they recovered a knife inside the school. They are now reviewing surveillance video and trying to determine the motive.

Two 17-year-old students were taken into custody and are expected to face aggravated assault charges.

The school has an overall very good reputation, and there are not typically metal detectors as students enter. Parents were quite upset by the violence.

