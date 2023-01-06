Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 injured

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a a construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway amid strong winds. At least one person has been injured and another is unaccounted for. Police told a local newspaper that the winds likely caused the 50-meter (165-foot) unmanned crane to slam onto the mall in Melhus on Friday. The municipality is south of Trondheim which is the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city. Police tweeted that the crane collapse caused damage to the second floor of the shopping mall and firefighters were going through the building searching for people. A police spokesman told reporters that they were using dogs and a drone in their search.

