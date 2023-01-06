Julia Fox doesn’t think Kanye West knows her full name

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Julia Fox says she and Kanye West only dated for a month, and it doesn’t sound like they got to know each other that well.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the actress talked about her brief relationship with the artist who now goes by Ye.

“We were literally together for like a minute,” Fox told Cohen. “Like, I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.”

Fox and Ye had several high-profile dates last year. His then wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

When Cohen expressed surprise about Ye not knowing the “Uncut Gems” star’s last name, she clarified.

“I also have a middle name,” she said.

After a viewer asked when was the the last time she spoke with Ye and whether she has she ever crossed paths with Kardashian, Fox said, “I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year and I have been in the same room as Kim, but we’ve never spoken about anything.”

When Cohen asked if she and Kardashian were cordial with each other when they were in he same room together, Fox quipped, “Well, it was a very big room.”

Another rapper’s name also came up after Cohen asked her about her best celebrity date.

“Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” she said. “It was great.”

While she declined to name the celeb, Cohen asked if it was rapper Drake.

Fox sighed and said, “Maybe.”

