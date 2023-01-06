Skip to Content
Kenyan LGBTQ activist’s body found in metal box; 1 arrested

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they have made an arrest in the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box. The body of Edwin Chiloba was found Wednesday on a road in the west of the country. Police say a motorcycle taxi operator reported seeing the box dumped by a vehicle with no license plates. The rider reported it to police who were operating a nearby roadblock. A county criminal investigations boss told journalists Friday that one person was arrested after Chiloba’s neighbors reported seeing him and two others move a metal box from the victim’s house.

