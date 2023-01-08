Money stolen from safe at Oregon bar in a matter of minutes, employees say

By Connor McCarthy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — In less than five minutes, two people broke into an Oak Grove bar and stole a significant amount of cash from the safe early Saturday morning.

Lisa Taylor is a bartender at McQueen’s Bar and Grill on Southeast River Road. She said the bar’s bookkeeper arrived around 4:30 a.m. to find the back door open and the safe cut open. The cash inside, gone.

“I can’t believe it,” Taylor said. “I can’t believe somebody could pry the back door open with a deadbolt on it. It’s a steel door, get that open, kick the office door, and then cut the safe.”

Taylor has been working as a bartender at McQueen’s for nearly two decades. She said nothing like this has ever happened before.

“This is a neighborhood bar, with a lot of regulars, a lot of good people, the owner is amazing,” Taylor said. “It’s very sad that it happened to him.”

One of those regulars is a man named Tony. He stopped by the bar on Saturday for his usual breakfast and whiskey. But he was one of more than a dozen loyal customers who were shocked to see their favorite bar closed after being burglarized.

“It’s disgusting,” he said. “Why would somebody do this kind of thing? This is destruction.”

Taylor said that the bar will be closed all weekend for repairs. She said this is the busiest time of the week with people coming in to watch sports or to unwind from the week. Because of this burglary, McQueen’s will be missing out on all that revenue.

“The owner, for him, that’s a huge hit and to as employees,” Taylor said. “I’ve been with him for a long time and he’s very good to us. It’s just a sad situation.”

The owner of the bar is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and is asking anyone in the public with information to come forward.

