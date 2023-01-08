Mount Sinai Hospital continues moving infants out of NICU, diverts ambulances and postpones elective surgeries ahead of planned nursing strike

By Celina Tebor, Vanessa Yurkevich, Ramishah Maruf and Samantha Beech, CNN

New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital is continuing to move infants out of intensive care units to other area hospitals, is diverting ambulances to other facilities and postponing elective surgeries and heart surgeries ahead of a planned nursing strike Monday.

In a statement late Saturday, the hospital said it has been negotiating “in good faith” with the nursing union, the New York State Nurses Association, on a new contract. Mount Sinai has agreed to meet with NYSNA nurses after walking out on a bargaining session Thursday, the union said Sunday.

A Mount Sinai spokesperson told CNN on Saturday the hospital system is actively bargaining with the Mount Sinai Morningside and West campuses under separate union agreements.

But if agreements aren’t reached at several New York City area hospitals, about 8,700 nurses will strike on Monday morning.

The hospital said Sunday its current wage offer “is identical” to ratified agreements at NewYork-Presbyterian and Maimonides — and would increase a Mount Sinai nurse’s base salary by 19.1 percent over three years.

“But NYSNA’s inconsistent bargaining, unwillingness to accept this offer, and insistence on moving forward with a strike has left us no choice but to take significant actions to care for our patients,” the hospital statement said.

Seven neonatal intensive care unit infants were safely transferred Saturday to partner hospitals in New York City, a hospital spokesperson told CNN on Sunday. Another six will be transferred Sunday from the NICUs at Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West, the spokesperson said.

“In addition, we have transferred close to 100 patients from the affected hospitals — The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside — to unaffected hospitals within the Mount Sinai system and partner hospitals in NYC and we continue to safely discharge patients who were schedule to go home.” All elective surgeries have been postponed, the spokesperson said.

The NYSNA hit back Saturday at comments from Mount Sinai, which said Friday it was transferring infants in its neonatal intensive care units to other area hospitals because of the strike notice, adding the hospital was dismayed by the union’s “reckless” actions.

“As a labor and delivery nurse who helps mothers to bring babies into this world, I find it outrageous that Mount Sinai would compromise care for our NICU babies in any way. We already have NICU nurses caring for twice as many sick babies as they should,” Matt Allen, the union’s regional director, said.

“It’s unconscionable that Mount Sinai refuses to address unsafe staffing in our NICU and other units of the hospital but is now stirring fears about our NICU babies in contract negotiations,” he added.

Strike notice

More than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if tentative contract agreements are not reached at several New York City hospitals, NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said during a virtual news conference Saturday morning.

That’s a drop from the original estimate of 9,500, after tentative agreements were reached late Friday and Saturday morning with other facilities.

In a statement Saturday, the NYSNA said nurses at BronxCare and The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached tentative agreements that will improve safe staffing levels and enforcement, increase wages by 7%, 6%, and 5% annually during their three-year contract, and retain their healthcare benefits.

Negotiations are continuing at Montefiore Bronx and the Mount Sinai Morningside and West campuses ahead of Monday’s planned strike, Hagans said.

On Saturday, nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian announced they had agreed to ratify their deal, but it was a close vote — 57% nurses voted yes and 43% were against.

“Voting on whether to ratify a contract is a key component of union democracy. Just like in any democracy, there is rarely 100 percent consensus,” Hagans said in a statement.

To date, nurses at five New York City hospitals who were slated to strike on Monday have now reached tentative agreements or contracts.

