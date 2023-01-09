Germany garages searched in suspected chemical attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators are searching two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals. The search happened on Monday. The 32-year-old and his 25-year-old brother were detained on Saturday night in Castrop-Rauxel in western Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. A court in Dortmund on Sunday evening ordered the pair kept in custody pending a possible indictment. They are suspected of conspiracy to murder. That’s a charge that can carry a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

