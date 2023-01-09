Lizzo says cancel culture has become ‘misused and misdirected’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lizzo wants to discuss cancel culture.

The “About Damn Time” singer took to Twitter over the weekend to say that cancel culture has “become trendy, misused and misdirected,” and she hopes we will all “phase out of this” and focus on what’s really going on in the world.

She wrote: “This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation. There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”

Lizzo added that she hopes “we can phase out of this and focus our outrage on the real problems.”

Some commenters agreed, with one person writing, “I don’t want people to be canceled. I want people to be *held accountable* and to receive consequences according to the bad action/crime that they did. Is this too much to ask?”

Writer Ernest Owens tweeted at Lizzo that he has a book coming out on cancel culture, with his publisher tweeting they’d be happy to send Lizzo a copy.

“My debut book dropping next month explores this and more!” he wrote.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.