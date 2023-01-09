Oregon’s new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon’s new governor. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem on Monday, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country’s first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.