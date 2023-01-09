Skip to Content
Oregon’s new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency

By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press/Report for America

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek unveiled measures to combat homelessness as she was sworn in as Oregon’s new governor. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem on Monday, she said she will declare a homeless state of emergency and sign an executive order to increase housing construction on her first full day in office. She also proposed an emergency investment of $130 million to help people move off the street. Other priorities include education and treatment for mental health and addiction. She is one of the country’s first two openly lesbian governors, joining Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts.

