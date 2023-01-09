US Postal Service touts performance during 2022 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it delivered more than 54 million ballots during the midterm elections, with nearly 99% of ballots delivered to election officials within three days. The Postal Service’s post-election analysis shows that on average it took under two days to deliver completed ballots. There were no major complaints compared to the 2020 election in which the Postal Service was dogged by backlogs and questions. Amber McReynolds is chair of the Postal Service Board of Governors Election Mail Committee. She said the results “speak for themselves.”

