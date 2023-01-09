US says Iran may be ‘contributing’ to war crimes in Ukraine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Biden administration says Iran’s sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be “contributing to widespread war crimes.” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan leveled the charge against Iran on Monday as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. While it did not signal a policy shift, it marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. The U.S. and European partners are looking to further ostracize both nations in the court of public opinion.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

