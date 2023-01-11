Vista Chino & Gene Autry reopen, but Indian Canyon remains closed after flooding

Update 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Gene Autry Trail has been reopened. N Indian Canyon remains closed

UPDATED 8:45 A.M. THURSDAY

Vista Chino Road was reopened to traffic through the Whitewater wash Thursday morning which will bring relief to motorists who are stuck in detours as they try to get in and out of Palm Springs.

Gene Autry Trail and North Indian Canyon Drive remained closed Thursday morning due to flooding and debris on the roadway.

The three major traffic arteries were closed to traffic by Tuesday evening. Before Gene Autry Trail was closed, fire crews had to rescue one driver who got stuck.

Related Story: Swift water rescue takes place during flooding at Palm Springs wash

Alternate routes to get in and out of the west valley include Date Palm Drive, Highway 111, Ramon Road, and Dinah Shore.

You are advised to follow road closure signs.

There is no time frame yet for when the roads will be open.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.