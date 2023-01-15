7-year-old seriously wounded in London drive-by shooting

British police say two children and four women were injured in a drive-by shooting in central London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called on Saturday afternoon to a church in the Euston area where a private memorial service was taking place. Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside the church. The police department said a 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. Shootings in London are uncommon. A city police superintendent noted that people attended Saturday’s funeral “to be with friends and loved ones and mourn together. Instead, they were the victims of a senseless act of violence.”

