Activists resume protests over German coal mine expansion

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that dozens of climate activists have glued themselves to a main street in the western Germany city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion. The protests came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site. Activists also occupied a giant digger at another coal mine in the west of the country as part of Tuesday’s demonstrations. Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.