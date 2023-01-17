Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5.

According to a flyer for the event that was shared by Rittenhouse on Twitter, the gathering was to be held Wednesday night at The Oak Room inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian.

In his post, Rittenhouse told followers, “You guys are not going to wanna miss out on this one!”

The “first come, first serve” event, which was reportedly to feature an open bar and food, was advertised as a “private reception” with Rittenhouse while the Shot Show convention is taking place in Las Vegas.

However, a spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes informed FOX5 in a statement Monday night that the event will not be taking place.

The statement said that the tenant informed the Grand Canal Shoppes that “they have canceled the event.” The statement went on to say that while the mall does not speak on behalf of tenants, the shopping area wanted to emphasize that the “event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines.”

The full statement can be read below:

Rittenhouse last November was acquitted of all charges after testifying he acted in self-defense when he shot three people during a night of unrest in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

