Gene Autry & E Vista Chino open; Indian Canyon & Araby remain closed at the wash
Gene Autry Trail is now open at the Wash.
Vista Chino was opened on Tuesday.
N Indian Canyon and Araby remained closed as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
(Original Report 1/16/23)
E Vista Chino in Palm Springs is back open, the city announced Tuesday.
The roadway was closed over the weekend due to flooding from the storm.
As of 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, N Indian Canyon, Gene Autry, and Araby Drive remain closed at the wash.
