Swastikas found spray painted on fallen trees inside park in Queens

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — An investigation is underway after swastikas were found spray painted onto two trees in Queens on Monday.

Police say the incident was first reported around 2:45 p.m. inside Forest Park, although the graffiti was found around 11:45 a.m.

Police responded to the location and found two fallen trees with one swastika sprayed on each of them.

They say the suspect appeared to have used white paint to vandalize the fallen trees.

The trees were found about a quarter mile from the main entrance to the park.

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is ongoing.

