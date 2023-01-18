13-year-old girl leads Nebraska State Patrol on high-speed chase

By KETV Staff Report

GRAND ISLAND, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night.

Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities.

The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

When a trooper tried to stop the vehicle, investigators said the 13-year-old girl sped away.

She hit more than 100 mph before the patrol said they put stop-sticks in her path.

Troopers had to use a tactical maneuver to end the chase after about 12 miles, according to authorities.

They found the kids — both from Colorado, as well as a gun and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The juveniles were placed in protective custody.

