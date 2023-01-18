Retail sales fell even further in December as shoppers battled inflation

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

US retail sales continued to fall in December, dropping by 1.1% amid high inflation, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Economists had expected sales to fall 0.8% for the month, according to Refinitiv. The November number was revised down to -1%.

Annual retail sales were up 6% in December from the year prior. That’s unchanged from November. The data is not adjusted for inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

