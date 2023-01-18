Skip to Content
Star power: Big names with big game give 64th American Express big boost

Five of the top seven golfers in the world are here this week for the 2023 American Express, making for one of the strongest group of headliners here in a long time.

Four of the best players addressed the media on Wednesday.

Jon Rahm – World No. 4; Eight-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2021 U.S. Open and 2018 The American Express

Scottie Scheffler – World No. 2 and 2022 Masters champion

Patrick Cantlay – World No. 5 and eight-time PGA TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – World No. 6; Seven-time PGA TOUR winner; 2020 Olympic Gold medalist

Also on Wednesday, the playing of the one-day Pro-Am, featuring four amateurs and their one professional.

Stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for continuing coverage throughout the week.

TOURNAMENT DATES:01/19/2023-01/22/2023
COURSE:PGA WEST (Pete Dye SC, Nicklaus TC, La Quinta CC)
LOCATION:La Quinta, CA USA
YARDAGE:7,060
PAR VALUE:72
FEDEXCUP POINTS/1ST:500
PRIZE MONEY/1ST:$8,000,000 /$1,440,000
Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur

