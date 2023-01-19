2nd whale carcass washes ashore on Oregon coast, 100 yards north of first

By Web staff

SEASIDE, Oregon (KPTV) — A second beached whale has washed ashore on the Oregon coast, roughly 100 yards north of a sperm whale that washed ashore at Fort Stevens State Park just last week.

According to the Seaside Aquarium, the whale is a baby gray whale, roughly 12 feet in length. The aquarium says the whale has been dead for some time before washing ashore Wednesday.

Unlike the sperm whale found Saturday, the aquarium says there’s no indication the gray whale was killed by a ship strike. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) believes the whale was either stillborn or died quickly after birth.

A necropsy will be performed later this week, as long as the carcass remains accessible in the tides and weather, according to NOAA.

During this time of the year, gray whales are migrating south to their birthing and breeding grounds near Baja, the aquarium says.

