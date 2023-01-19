Skip to Content
EB I-10 partially open, WB side fully open after end of pursuit near Bob Hope

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement stopped on Interstate 10, causing a major traffic jam in both directions for several hours near the Bob Hope exit.

A viewer sent video of the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have smoke coming out of it, during the pursuit between Gene Autry and N Indian Canyon at 5:21 p.m.

Other viewer videos sent to the newsroom show the vehicle, a pickup truck, shooting out sparks as it looks to be missing a front tire as deputies chased it.

The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. There's no official word on where it began but shortly after viewers reported seeing the vehicle around Highway 62 at one point.

The vehicle ended up on the I-10 before stopping on the eastbound side near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m.

There's no information on why the pursuit started.

Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. Traffic on the eastbound I-10 is at a standstill in the area. There is no word on how long this could last.

Cal Trans confirmed the I-10 was closed in both directions for over several hours. The westbound side was reopened at 8:00 p.m. One lane on the eastbound side was open shortly before 9:00 p.m.

