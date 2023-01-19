EB I-10 partially open, WB side fully open after end of pursuit near Bob Hope

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement stopped on Interstate 10, causing a major traffic jam in both directions for several hours near the Bob Hope exit.

A viewer sent video of the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have smoke coming out of it, during the pursuit between Gene Autry and N Indian Canyon at 5:21 p.m.

Other viewer videos sent to the newsroom show the vehicle, a pickup truck, shooting out sparks as it looks to be missing a front tire as deputies chased it.

The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. There's no official word on where it began but shortly after viewers reported seeing the vehicle around Highway 62 at one point.

The vehicle ended up on the I-10 before stopping on the eastbound side near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m.

There's no information on why the pursuit started.

Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. Traffic on the eastbound I-10 is at a standstill in the area. There is no word on how long this could last.

Cal Trans confirmed the I-10 was closed in both directions for over several hours. The westbound side was reopened at 8:00 p.m. One lane on the eastbound side was open shortly before 9:00 p.m.

RIVCO: EB/WB I-10 closed in both directions at Bob Hope due to police activity. EB traffic being diverted off at Date Palm and WB traffic diverted off Bob Hope. Use alt route to avoid delays. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/gggyHLmBQ3 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 20, 2023

