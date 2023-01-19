Skip to Content
today at 10:22 AM
Published 11:37 AM

Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is also a crime.

The police department has a penal code with fines and penalties for crossing barricades. 

"It places the occupants at risk of injury or death and all first responders performing the rescue," says Captain Nathan Gunkel from Palm Springs Fire Department.

"The police department dispatch center may have several responses. "

Currently Indian Canyon Drive is closed until further notice despite what you are seeing on Google Maps; the road is closed.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

