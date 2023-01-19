Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley

Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is also a crime.

The police department has a penal code with fines and penalties for crossing barricades.

"It places the occupants at risk of injury or death and all first responders performing the rescue," says Captain Nathan Gunkel from Palm Springs Fire Department.

"The police department dispatch center may have several responses. "

Currently Indian Canyon Drive is closed until further notice despite what you are seeing on Google Maps; the road is closed.