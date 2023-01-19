GSP trooper still recovering after being shot near planned police training facility

By Web staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Georgia State Patrol trooper who was shot in an incident Wednesday near the future site of the Atlanta police training facility is still recovering in the hospital as of Thursday morning.

According to GSP, they are not releasing the name of the trooper at this time. They also said that they are closely monitoring threats against local law enforcement that have been made since the shooting.

The trooper was shot during an encounter on Wednesday near Constitution and Bouldercrest roads. Officials say that police and troopers were clearing the area when someone opened fire and they fired back. The alleged shooter was killed and the trooper was injured. The trooper was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and rushed into surgery. It was later reported that he was in ICU and was stable.

Supporters of the alleged shooter gathered on Wednesday evening to speak out against the incident. There have also been posts on social media that indicate that actions against police are being planned.

As of Thursday morning, the identity of the alleged shooter has not been released.

Six people were arrested on Wednesday for domestic terrorism. Four of those people are also charged with aggravated assault of a public officer and another person is also charged with aggravated assault on an officer of the court.

It has not been confirmed by officials that the people were arrested because of the incident near the site for the police training facility. However, five people were arrested in December on similar charges.

