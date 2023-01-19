I-10 shut down in both directions near Bob Hope due to police pursuit

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10, causing a major traffic jam in both directions near Bob Hope.

The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. Viewers reported seeing the vehicle around Highway 62 at one point.

A viewer sent video of the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have smoke coming out of it, during the pursuit between Gene Autry and N Indian Canyon at 5:21 p.m.

The vehicle ended up on the I-10 before stopping on the eastbound side near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m.

There's no information on why the pursuit started.

Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. Traffic on the eastbound I-10 is at a standstill in the area. There is no word on how long this could last.

Cal Trans confirmed the I-10 is closed in both directions.

RIVCO: EB/WB I-10 closed in both directions at Bob Hope due to police activity. EB traffic being diverted off at Date Palm and WB traffic diverted off Bob Hope. Use alt route to avoid delays. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/gggyHLmBQ3 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 20, 2023

