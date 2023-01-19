Skip to Content
I-10 shut down in both directions near Bob Hope due to police pursuit

A nearly hour-long pursuit between a suspect and law enforcement is now stopped on Interstate 10, causing a major traffic jam in both directions near Bob Hope.

The pursuit began at around 4:30 p.m. Viewers reported seeing the vehicle around Highway 62 at one point.

A viewer sent video of the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have smoke coming out of it, during the pursuit between Gene Autry and N Indian Canyon at 5:21 p.m.

The vehicle ended up on the I-10 before stopping on the eastbound side near Bob Hope as of 5:30 p.m.

There's no information on why the pursuit started.

Motorists should take note and avoid the area if possible. Traffic on the eastbound I-10 is at a standstill in the area. There is no word on how long this could last.

Cal Trans confirmed the I-10 is closed in both directions.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

