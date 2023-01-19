Marilyn Mosby’s defense team asks to withdraw before trial
By LEA SKENE
BALTIMORE (AP) — As Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby prepares to face perjury and mortgage fraud charges, her entire defense team requested Thursday to withdraw from the case. The motion came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden. Mosby recently left office after serving two high-profile terms as Baltimore state’s attorney. Federal prosecutors accused her last year of lying about experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account, then using the money to buy two Florida vacation properties.