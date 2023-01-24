Ke Huy Quan realizes an Oscar dream he thought was dead

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s about an hour after Ke Huy Quan heard his name read as an Academy Award nominee for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “Still processing” would be an understatement. “Still jumping for joy” would be more accurate. Few Oscar nominees this year have had a more round-about way to reaching the Academy Awards than the 51-year-old Quan. After starring in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” as a child, Quan struggled to find work in an industry with few opportunities for Asian Americans. He eventually more or less abandoned his hopes of acting again. Now, Quan is living a dream he had given up on.

