Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio

There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from the gang task force were working an investigation in the area of Caravan Way and Rodule Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Multiple people inside the vehicle fled on foot, two of the subjects were detained.

Deputies conducted a search for the remaining suspects at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street.

Our crew at the scene confirmed seeing heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape up.

There was no word on whether the suspects were located. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we learn more.