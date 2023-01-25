Heavy police presence at mobile home park in Indio

We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in the city of Indio.

Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street.

Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape up.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for details on this incident.

