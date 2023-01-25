Shallow 5.5 quake sets off rockslides in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers were heading to the site of a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in a region of southwestern China at the base of the Tibetan plateau that is prone to deadly quakes. Roads have been blocked by rockslides, although no casualties or other damage has been reported. The temblor early Thursday was centered 6 miles deep in Sichuan province’s mountainous Luding county. Although the quake wasn’t particularly strong, shallow temblors are more likely to cause damage. The official Xinhua News Agency said about 100 rescuers were sent, but it gave no details on their work expertise or duties. China typically mobilizes firefighters, paramilitary troops and local volunteers as first responders to earthquakes in remote mountainous regions with limited roads.

