Published 5:25 PM

Traffic diverted after crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes

Traffic is being diverted in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. It appears that at least two vehicles were involved.

There's no word on if there were any injuries.

According to our crew at the scene, eastbound on Fred Waring is being diverted to Dune Palms Rd. Westbound traffic on Fred Waring is not hampered.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

