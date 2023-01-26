FBI has seized website used by notorious ransomware gang
The FBI has seized a website that a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations, has used to shame its victims, according to a posting on the website.
The dark-web website of the so-called Hive ransomware group displayed a message Thursday that it had been taken over “as part of a coordinated law enforcement action” against the group by the FBI, Secret Service and numerous European government agencies.
