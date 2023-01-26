Study of Pittsburgh bridge collapse looking at leg fractures

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure. A report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board about the failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge says its engineers are examining “multiple fractures” found on the bridge’s legs. All four legs have been scanned to enable further analysis. The span dropped a bus and four cars some 100 feet (30 meters) into a ravine, injuring several people. A new bridge opened to traffic last month after design and construction were fast-tracked.

