Yellen discusses energy transition in South Africa

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is discussing South Africa’s transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country’s finance minister. Yellen made brief remarks to reporters Thursday ahead of a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria but avoided mention of South Africa’s recent decision to take part in joint navy drills with Russia and China off its east coast next month. South Africa is a key U.S. and Western partner but also holds strong ties to Russia and China, and it has adopted a neutral stance over the war in Ukraine.

