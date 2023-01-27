City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport

The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter.

The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand.

"Over the past year, the city attorney's office has received reports from the airport department as well as the police department of homeless individuals using the airport for shelter, sometimes for many days and weeks at a time," said city attorney Jeffrey Ballinger. "And so they sought the city attorney's office assistance in drafting an ordinance that would ensure that the airport property is used for airport purposes."

According to a city council staff report, PSP dealt with a homeless person who had been staying at the airport for six weeks this past fall. Around that same timeframe, PSP had up to fourteen unhoused people on-site/in the terminal area during one week.

"The proposed ordinance before you tonight essentially says that if you are not at the airport for legitimate airport business, then you are subject to removal as trespass," said Ballinger.

The ordinance presents several examples of what legitimate airport business is. Some of these include engaging in permitted commerce such as shopping at the airport, restaurants, or shops, renting or dropping off rental cars, and leaving/arriving at the airport as a ticketed airline passenger.

"The purpose of this is really to just ensure that the airport property is used for airport purposes and not as a shelter," said Ballinger. "The city is certainly doing everything it can to provide shelter and other resources for homeless individuals."

At Thursday's meeting, Chief Mills said the new ordinance is more than adequate to regain the cleanliness of the airport. Adding that the department has the resources needed to enforce the ordinance.

"The reality is, for many of these people, it becomes a matter of choice. And they have to be adults and find out where they can go, should they so choose," said Mills. "And I was at the airport numerous times and talked with many of the people that were there. And all of them were functioning capable people that I spoke with,and certainly could find a place on their own should they so choose."