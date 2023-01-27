Disney celebrates 100 years of wonder with a new ride, shows, and treats

Disneyland is celebrating its 100th year anniversary with the opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, and two new nighttime shows.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is opening its doors to the public. The immersive experience begins as soon as you walk into the "El Capitoon Theater" located in Toontown.

Toontown has been under construction for about a year now, the walls for a portion of it remain up and won't be open until March.

But still, the heart of reimagined Toontown lies at Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.

The experience starts with Mickey and Minnie wanting to go on a picnic, but things take a turn.

The ride itself is different from others at Disneyland because it is trackless, and uses special technology to navigate guests through several rooms.

The seating for the ride is also large enough to fit a family of five in one row.

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez was at the ride preview event.

https://youtu.be/K3CzJ8dNhds

When the sun goes down, two new experiences are taking part at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

World of Color - ONE is going to be featured nightly at Paradise Bay at Disney California Adventure.

Here's what a Disney Spokesperson had to say about the show that brings lights, water, and music to tell a story.

https://youtu.be/-qK1NQd2uaQ

At Disneyland, a new nighttime spectacular show is being debuted at Sleeping Beauty Castle in honor of the 100th Anniversary. Some nights the show will feature fireworks, other nights would just be projections.

While you enjoy the new shows and rides, there are also new treats being made available. One special snack has never been sold at the parks before and is a tribute to a personal favorite of Walt Disney himself.