HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Sofia Bell is the only kid from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America.

“The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it is always a goal of every hooper,” said Bell, a Jesuit High School senior.

The 18-year-old is an Oregon Duck commit and will represent Oregon in Houston for the game in March.

“It’s like a really great honor. I grew up watching Evina Westbrook [South Salem] and Cameron Brink [Southridge/Mountainside] and they both became McDonald’s All-Americans, so to have something those caliber of players accomplished and then for me to then go on and accomplish that is really cool and kind of has been a goal of mine growing up,” Bell said.

Bell learned of her All-American selection during school hours on Tuesday.

“I called my mom at first, they were super excited, both of my parents were on the phone, but I mean, I went to stats, so I just had to power through,” she said.

While Bell’s mom played tennis at Portland State, her dad, Greg Bell, quacked in the Pac-10 days for the Ducks in the mid 80′s. His little girl is following suit as highest rated recruit in the Beaver State.

“I just grew up watching Oregon play, the rise of Sabrina Ionescu and other really great players that have gone through the program, so I have always been an Oregon fan since I was a baby,” Bell said.

Longtime Crusaders head coach and alum, Jason Lowery, has seen Bell’s joy as a leader from day one after transferring in from St. Mary’s Academy exactly one year ago.

“I’ve said since the moment I had to meet her and spend time with her that she’s the adult in the room. She’s amazing. She’s a Swiss Army Knife of a player, and you name it, she does it at a very elite level but even more than that, she’s a better person,” Lowery said.

Bell also made Oregon history in October as she and fellow Duck commit Jackson Shelstad from West Linn signed the first name, image and likeness deals in the state with the Portland Gear clothing brand.

“I think it opens a lot of new opportunities and it opens doors for athletes to express themselves differently, so I think it’s a cool aspect of the game,” Bell said.

Bell will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 28 in Houston, Texas, with three of her club team friends from Northern California.

