Hungary’s Orban: Ukraine’s backers have ‘drifted’ into war

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says Western countries that are providing weapons and money to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia have already “drifted” into becoming active participants in the conflict. In an interview with Hungarian state radio, Viktor Orban said on Friday that Germany’s decision to send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine was emblematic of the increasing role Western countries are playing in the 11-month-old war. He called for a cease-fire and peace talks, and argued against further military assistance to Kyiv. Orban has refused to send weapons to neighboring Ukraine and has held up European Union efforts to provide aid packages to the embattled country.

