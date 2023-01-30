5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities

Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships.

"Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!!👏🎉🎓#Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter.

News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley High, who was accepted to Brown, and Priscila from Cathedral City High, who was admitted to California Institute of Technology.

If you have a student in high school, the time is now to start looking into the process of applying to college. The Common Application website gives you step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and apply to college.