Blast in mosque in Pakistan kills at least 25 people, with scores injured
By Sophia Saifi, CNN
A powerful blast inside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 25 people dead and 120 more injured, according to Peshawar deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan.
The mosque is situated inside a police compound in the city and is mostly attended by law enforcement officials.
The explosion took place in the middle of afternoon prayers Monday.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
