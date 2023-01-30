Nearly 1,000 flights already canceled Tuesday as winter storm rolls through the US

By Robert Shackelford, CNN

Nearly 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States Tuesday, according to FlightAware, as extreme winter weather affects parts of the country.

Nearly 300 flights have been canceled departing Dallas-Fort Worth International and almost 70 flights have been canceled departing Dallas Love Field. Other notable cancellations are almost 80 flights departing Austin-Bergstrom International and 45 flights departing Nashville.

The first wave of freezing rain and sleet will begin to weaken after moving through central Tennessee, central Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Another round of freezing rain and ice will begin throughout much of Texas at daybreak on Tuesday and head to Oklahoma by the mid-morning, and head to Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville through the day Tuesday.

