What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — When a suicide bomber struck a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, suspicion immediately fell on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which has waged an insurgency in the country for 15 years. A commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. But hours later, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the bombing. Neighboring Afghanistan also condemned the attack. Relations already are strained between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who are sheltering TTP leadership and fighters. The TTP is separate from but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

