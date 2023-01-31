Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley

The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area.

Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother.

His mother is a Palm Desert resident.

Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

If you have any information on Abass-Busby's whereabouts, call the Moreno Valley Police Department at (951) 486-6700.

