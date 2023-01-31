‘Praise God he’s alive.’ Teenager recovering after train accident as parents hope for change

By Andrea Olson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A 16-year-old varsity wrestler preparing to go to state is now facing injuries that could paralyze him after he was hit by a train.

Lyndon Herwig, a Thunder Ridge High School student, was driving his orange Honda Element on Jan. 19 with his 20-year-old wrestling coach in the passenger seat. They were in Iona on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, when the crash happened around 3:40 p.m.

“There’s one yield sign he didn’t see and he didn’t know,” said Jacob Davis, Lyndon’s dad.

“Once the train and he saw each other, the train honked, and he started slamming on his brakes, and there was ice,” adds Charlie Herwig-Davis, Lyndon’s mom.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the train was going approximately 20 mph and dragged the car almost 400 yards down the track.

“The car started smoking. His leg was pinned underneath the steering wheel and he started freaking out because he thought the car was going to explode,” Jacob said. “The coach had to kick open the door because it was busted and they got out.”

At the time of the crash, Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com the driver failed to yield at the crossing when the car was hit by the train.

However, Charlie said there were several factors that day. It’s hard to see in that area as there are tall trees, houses, and fences blocking his vision of the oncoming train. She added there are no railroad bars, blinking lights or stop signs, plus the roads were icy.

“Lyndon was not listening to music…or driving recklessly. This wasn’t a kid who was speeding through the neighborhood. This literally happened because there were no further safety precautions and the ice,” Charlie explained.

Jacob says a stop sign with flashing lights might be a good idea. EastIdahoNews.com contacted the city of Iona to see if they would consider this but we were told the city does not have jurisdiction over the railroad signs and crossings, instead, a city clerk said it is Eastern Idaho Railroad (EIRR). EastIdahoNews.com contacted EIRR on Thursday and Friday but our messages have not been returned.

“I really want safety precautions. I have other kids and eventually, they are going to be driving in this town. I do not want this to happen to anybody else,” Charlie said.

As for Lyndon, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Jacob and Charlie took their son to the emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after he said he was having trouble breathing and had back pain.

After MRIs and x-rays, doctors found Lyndon had broken his back in three places. He is also dealing with whiplash, a concussion, and swelling.

“His knee is like the size of a bowling ball and his entire leg is black,” Jacob said.

Lyndon is on a lot of different pain medications while he tries to recover at home.

“They (medical staff) want him very comfortable because if the swelling gets worse or he has any kind of accident…even the swelling could cause paralyzation if we are not on top of it,” Charlie said.

Jacob said doctors described Lyndon as “a fall away from being paralyzed” and medical staff told them he was “lucky to be alive.”

Lyndon cannot go back to school until he gets better. He is the oldest of six kids and has been the go-to guy in the family.

“He’s been our biggest help whether it’s lifting or helping cook, helping babysit, helping transport (our) kids to places,” Jacob said.

Jacob works two jobs, donates plasma, and does everything he can for his family. Charlie is dealing with her own health issues and had a back procedure done the day Lyndon was hurt. She cannot work right now.

Now, they are left with paying expenses. They have a GoFundMe account set up. The family that lives in Ammon said they don’t know very many people after moving from Kansas. Click here if you would like to help.

As for the passenger in the vehicle with Lyndon, Jacob and Charlie said he got a concussion and is in pain too. They are grateful that everyone is alive.

“Praise God that he’s alive. Every single paramedic and everybody in the hospital that came to Lyndon was like, ‘Literally, you are a miracle…train versus car, train wins every time,’” said Jacob.

