Recent extremist attacks kill 32 people in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, have been killed by jihadis in multiple attacks across the country. The State Information Agency posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the attacks occurred over several days. A dozen soldiers and a civilian were killed Monday in Falagountou in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region during clashes between the military and jihadis. Another 20 people were killed in two attacks over the weekend in the the country’s east-central and western regions. Jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State Group has ravaged the West African country for years killing thousands and displacing nearly 2 million people.

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

