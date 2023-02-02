Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi chancellor says Republican Gov. Tate Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Dr. Dan Jones spoke Thursday at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. Jones says Reeves acknowledged in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy and provide health care to more residents in a state with poor health outcomes. Jones says Reeves told him he wouldn’t support the policy for political reasons. Reeves responded that Jones’ remarks were an “obvious lie.” Reeves has publicly opposed Medicaid expansion for years.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

