Suspect in standoff with Oregon police, most lockdowns ended

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say gunshots broke out as officers responded to a call at a home in the scenic vacation town of Hood River, Oregon. The police department said the suspect was in a house surrounded by law enforcement as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The initial law enforcement bulletin about an “active shooter” in the quaint town instead appeared to be a standoff between one person and police. Residents soon returned to normal activities after several hours of a lockdown that sowed fear and confusion in the community. Police haven’t said if anyone was injured.

