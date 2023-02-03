Biden sounds ready to seek 2nd term while rallying Democrats
By WILL WEISSERT and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term as he rallied a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!” The only thing missing was an official announcement — that’s not expected for at least several weeks. Taking the stage Friday at the Democratic National Committee gathering in Philadelphia, Biden bragged about helping create millions of jobs and said his administration had made the country’s most significant federal investments in public works, health care and green technology in decades. He also slammed Republican extremism, suggesting that party is still too behold to former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.