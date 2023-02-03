Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Germany and other governments pledged last week to counter Russian forces in the war. A German government spokesman confirmed Friday that export authorization has been granted but declined to give numbers or other details. The spokesman said that they may become more concrete “in the coming days and weeks.” He said the application from industry to permit delivery of Leopard 1 tanks had been made “some time” ago. His comments came after a German newspaper reported that the government had cleared the export of the tanks and that they could be sent as soon as the defense industry gets them in working order.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.